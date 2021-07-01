MEREDITH — Meet Ellen Sidor as she demonstrates her stone carving craft at The League of NH Craftsmen - Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Using alabaster as her medium, Sidor carves animals reminiscent of Inuit carvings. Looking at the rock she is, for the most part, free carving, allowing the form to create itself. Bears, owls, dogs — many of who display a bit of whimsy in their positioning. Ellen had a difficult path leading up to what has become a very successful career of some 40 years.
To inquire about Ellen’s work, call 603-279-7920 or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
You can also visit:http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/ for more information.
