The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction recently presented a $5,000 grant to Step Up Parents in support of its mission to provide assistance to grandparents and other relatives who step up to raise children whose parents struggle with substance misuse.
"The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is proud to support Step Up Parents,” shares Jennifer Kelley, executive director of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. “They offer a unique and much needed service for caregivers that step up to care for children who find themselves without a responsible parent or a safe place to live. Their mission is totally aligned with the mission of the Children’s Auction to engage the community to financially support local children and families in need. We appreciate all the work that Step Up Parents does in our community.”
With the explosion of the opioid epidemic, there are thousands of kinship families in New Hampshire and southern Maine, and parental substance misuse is the primary contributing factor. Step Up Parents provides a financial safety net for deserving kinship caregivers. There is no other organization providing this type of support the growing population of relative caregivers.
“The Greater Lake Region Children’s Auction is an amazing organization helping so many worthy charities over the years. We are honored for their continued support which allows us to assist deserving Lakes Region’s kinship families,” said Denyse Richter, Step Up Parents’ executive director and founder.
Since its founding in 2019, Step Up Parents has helped over 400 kinship families, impacted over 700 children, and given over $200,000 in assistance thanks to the support of generous grants like GLRCA.
