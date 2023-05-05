The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction recently presented a $5,000 grant to Step Up Parents in support of its mission to provide assistance to grandparents and other relatives who step up to raise children whose parents struggle with substance misuse.

"The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is proud to support Step Up Parents,” shares Jennifer Kelley, executive director of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. “They offer a unique and much needed service for caregivers that step up to care for children who find themselves without a responsible parent or a safe place to live. Their mission is totally aligned with the mission of the Children’s Auction to engage the community to financially support local children and families in need. We appreciate all the work that Step Up Parents does in our community.”

