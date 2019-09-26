LACONIA — Two conservation events are planned this fall, a Stream Restoration Conference on Oct. 17 at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, and discussion of sustainable food production and local food networks on Oct. 18 at the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting at the Margate Inn. Both events are hosted by the Belknap County Conservation District. Registration is open for both events by visiting www.facebook.com/nhacd1.
The Stream Conference is oriented to landowners, conservation commissions, land trusts, and river and watershed groups. It offers 18 speakers sharing information on tools and resources available to assist with restoring water quality, flood resiliency, reducing sediment and nutrient levels, and improving fish habitat. There will be a range of workshops to choose from and a field trip to a stream restoration project at Gunstock. The conference is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and includes breakfast, lunch and snacks for $60. Following the conference is a social and silent auction, and stream tour from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A barbecue dinner, $35, begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Gunstock Lodge. During dinner, the 2019 State Conservation Cooperator of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced, and Belknap County award winners will be recognized.
The annual meeting is focused on local food, bringing together people from across the state involved with natural resource conservation and interested in supporting local farmers and food networks. Featured speaker Brian Donohue from Brandeis University helped author the New England Food Vision and will provide an update. There will be a local food network panel including Clarissa Mac Donald of Genuine Local, Melissa Motejunas of Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods, and representatives from the Nashua Food Council and Vital Communities from the Upper Valley. The annual meeting is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Margate Inn.
“The Belknap County Conservation District is proud to host the Stream Conference and the Food Dialog and NHACD Annual Meeting. We're involved with stream restoration projects and coordinate a gleaning program, collecting surplus produce from local farmers and distributing it to food pantries, so both events are a great match for work we do,” said Conservation District Chair Donna Hepp.
