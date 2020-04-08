CONCORD — While visitors cannot physically experience New Hampshire right now, they can virtually see what the Granite State has to offer. The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development has refreshed visitnh.gov to feature virtual experiences like online theater and ballet performances, scenic nature video tours and livestream opportunities, audio and video museum tours, and online learning resources for kids. The site also prominently features food takeout and delivery options.
“We are always working to reinforce New Hampshire’s status as the premier destination in the northeast but we are adapting to the current temporary travel situation until we are able to welcome people back to our state,” said New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois. “These virtual experiences offer visitors and residents alike the opportunity to experience the state from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”
Attractions and destinations throughout New Hampshire are finding new ways to reach their audiences. Experience the Currier Museum of Art through an audio and video tour, explore the M/S Mount Washington through a virtual exhibition, take in the live view from the summit at Gunstock Mountain Resort overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee, take a virtual yoga class at Evolve Mindful Movement or check out the online learning opportunities through the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire.
DTTD is also showcasing trip-planning resources to help visitors design future visits. DTTD’s blog, Live Free With Kris, displays videos from destinations and attractions located all over the state to inspire future trip ideas. DTTD continues to add new virtual content on a daily basis.
For more information about New Hampshire tourism, call 603-271-2665 or visit visitnh.gov.
