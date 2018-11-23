FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice is hosting a Meet Your Representative event Dec. 13, from 11 a.m.-noon, at their 75 Chestnut St. office. The event is open to the public. RSVP to April at 603-934-3454.
Executive Director Tabitha Dowd said, “We are so pleased for the opportunity to help our State Senators connect with their constituents at the local level. The current healthcare landscape is evolving more quickly than ever before. The demands in the process of healthcare reform present an opportunity to listen to members’ priorities."
NH State Senators French and Giuda will be at Franklin VNA & Hospice from 11 a.m. to noon for the event, and then participate in a ride-along with a Franklin VNA & Hospice clinician.
Dowd added, “We invite anyone interested in the effects of healthcare legislation to join us.”
Discussion topics will include expanding the Choices for Independence program, helping seniors and adults with chronic illnesses continue living independently in their own homes and communities; the possibility of mandatory dementia education for healthcare providers; and the changing map of healthcare reimbursement with the proposed Medicare reimbursement cuts.
During their 2018 terms, both Giuda and French voted against continuing expanded Medicaid eligibility, using the traditional Medicaid system of managed care instead of private insurance. French voted to allow qualifying patients and caregivers to grow medicinal marijuana at home. Both continue to be debated topics for the upcoming session.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
