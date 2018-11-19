CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Police will again support the U.S. Marine Corps with the Toys for Tots Campaign.  

The police will host several local events, along with collection sites in order to collect as many new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children this holiday season. The campaign runs through Friday, Dec. 14. 

This year, the state police will be hosting several Stuff-A-Cruiser events throughout the Granite State. Troopers have teamed up with several local agencies and businesses to host events collecting toys, filling up cruisers with new, unwrapped gifts.

Stuff-A-Cruiser events happening in the Lakes Region are on Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Wal-Mart, 683 Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wal-Mart, 1458 Lake Shore Road in Gilford.

Other events happening throughout the state:

Manchester

Thursday, Nov. 22, Thanksgiving, 7-11 a.m., Turkey Trot, Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, 1 Line Drive

Friday, Nov. 30, 4-7 p.m., Manchester Monarch’s, SNHU Arena at 555 Elm St.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., IRA Toyota, 33 Auto Center Road

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 3-5 p.m., TIBCO, 150 Dow St.

Gorham

Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 561 Main St.

Concord

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7:30-9 a.m., Department of Health and Human Services - Brown Building, 129 Pleasant St.

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., State Police Headquarters, 33 Hazen Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7:30-9 a.m., Department of Corrections - Main Building, 105 Pleasant St. 

North Conway

Saturday, Dec. 1, 1-5 p.m., Wal-Mart, 46 North South Road

Epping

Sunday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 33 Fresh River Road 

Rochester

Sunday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 116 Farmington Road

Collection sites are also open throughout the state, hosted by the New Hampshire Department of Safety. The sites are open for collection of toys from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Gilford

Marine Patrol Headquarters

31 Dock Road

Epping

Troop A Barracks

315 Calef Highway 

Bedford

Troop B Barracks

16 East Point Drive

Keene

Troop C Barracks

15 Ash Brook Court

Concord

Troop D Barracks

139 Iron Works Road

Troop G Barracks

91 Airport Road

NH State Police Headquarters

33 Hazen Drive

Department of Motor Vehicles

23 Hazen Drive

New Hampshire Hospital

Safety Office Complex Police Force

36 Clinton Street

Tamworth

Troop E Barracks

1864 White Mountain Highway

Twin Mountain

Troop F Barracks

549 Route 302  

The state police appreciates the generosity and support of their partners, The Department of Safety, The New Hampshire Troopers Association, Bass Pro Shop, Wal-Mart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TIBCO Software of Manchester, Manchester Fisher Cats, Manchester Monarchs, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, IRA Toyota of Manchester, New Hampshire Department of Corrections, WGIR AM 610, WKNE 103.7 FM, and WMUR. 

Families in need should contact 2-1-1 New Hampshire, New Hampshire Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army or a local Head Start Program.

For more information, visit the New Hampshire State Police on social media, or contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688. 

