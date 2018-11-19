CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Police will again support the U.S. Marine Corps with the Toys for Tots Campaign.
The police will host several local events, along with collection sites in order to collect as many new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children this holiday season. The campaign runs through Friday, Dec. 14.
This year, the state police will be hosting several Stuff-A-Cruiser events throughout the Granite State. Troopers have teamed up with several local agencies and businesses to host events collecting toys, filling up cruisers with new, unwrapped gifts.
Stuff-A-Cruiser events happening in the Lakes Region are on Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Wal-Mart, 683 Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wal-Mart, 1458 Lake Shore Road in Gilford.
Other events happening throughout the state:
Manchester
Thursday, Nov. 22, Thanksgiving, 7-11 a.m., Turkey Trot, Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, 1 Line Drive
Friday, Nov. 30, 4-7 p.m., Manchester Monarch’s, SNHU Arena at 555 Elm St.
Sunday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., IRA Toyota, 33 Auto Center Road
Tuesday, Dec. 4, 3-5 p.m., TIBCO, 150 Dow St.
Gorham
Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 561 Main St.
Concord
Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7:30-9 a.m., Department of Health and Human Services - Brown Building, 129 Pleasant St.
Tuesday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., State Police Headquarters, 33 Hazen Drive
Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7:30-9 a.m., Department of Corrections - Main Building, 105 Pleasant St.
North Conway
Saturday, Dec. 1, 1-5 p.m., Wal-Mart, 46 North South Road
Epping
Sunday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 33 Fresh River Road
Rochester
Sunday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 116 Farmington Road
Collection sites are also open throughout the state, hosted by the New Hampshire Department of Safety. The sites are open for collection of toys from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Gilford
Marine Patrol Headquarters
31 Dock Road
Epping
Troop A Barracks
315 Calef Highway
Bedford
Troop B Barracks
16 East Point Drive
Keene
Troop C Barracks
15 Ash Brook Court
Concord
Troop D Barracks
139 Iron Works Road
Troop G Barracks
91 Airport Road
NH State Police Headquarters
33 Hazen Drive
Department of Motor Vehicles
23 Hazen Drive
New Hampshire Hospital
Safety Office Complex Police Force
36 Clinton Street
Tamworth
Troop E Barracks
1864 White Mountain Highway
Twin Mountain
Troop F Barracks
549 Route 302
The state police appreciates the generosity and support of their partners, The Department of Safety, The New Hampshire Troopers Association, Bass Pro Shop, Wal-Mart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TIBCO Software of Manchester, Manchester Fisher Cats, Manchester Monarchs, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, IRA Toyota of Manchester, New Hampshire Department of Corrections, WGIR AM 610, WKNE 103.7 FM, and WMUR.
Families in need should contact 2-1-1 New Hampshire, New Hampshire Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army or a local Head Start Program.
For more information, visit the New Hampshire State Police on social media, or contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688.
