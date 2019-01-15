MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library invites the public to the Inaugural State of the Library Soup and Bread Social at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m.
Watch a slideshow about activities from 2018, learn about upcoming events, activities and plans in 2019, and the future of the library building renovation and expansion project. Ask questions and share concerns with the board of library trustees in a large group setting, or one-on-one while enjoying homemade soups and breads. Friends of the Meredith Library will provide food and drink for this event.
The snow date is Saturday, Feb. 2. Visit www.meredithlibrary.org if there is inclement weather predicted, or call 603-279-4303 to find out about a date change.
