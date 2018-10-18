HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will provide an opportunity for evening learning about the night sky with the New Hampshire Astronomical Society.
After a short indoor presentation at 7 p.m., participants will observe the night sky with telescopes.
There will be a small bonfire with s’mores in between the stargazing.
All ages welcome, and warm clothes are encouraged for this mostly outdoors event.
For more information, visit www.squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
