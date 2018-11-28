LACONIA — On Thursday, Nov. 29, Stand Up Laconia will a community conversation, “Marijuana & Vaping Risks and Prevention.” A representative from New Futures will lead the presentation, followed by a question and answer session. Stand Up Laconia will provide a meal for those who attend. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., at the HUOT Technical Center at Laconia High School.
Stand Up Laconia to host community presentation on risks of marijuana and vaping
