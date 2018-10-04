MEREDITH — Susanna Ries will teach a beginner stained glass class at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen's Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This high-paced class will have you cutting, copper foiling, soldering and framing a stained glass panel in one day. You can choose your own design from patterns supplied by the instructor or you can use one from another source as long as it is constructed of 13 glass pieces or less. The basic skills of stained glass construction will be taught and participants will go home with a finished piece that is ready to hang.
Students will need to bring: a cork board that is at least 16 x 24 inches, an apron, scissors, latex gloves, safety glasses (if you wear glasses you do not need safety glasses), very casual clothes and covered — no sandals! And of course, a large plastic sealed bag or grocery bag to carry your piece and pattern home.
Tuition is $40 per student plus a materials fee of $40 (paid to the instructor).
Students, age 12 and up, are welcome to participate.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call 603-279-7920 or dop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
