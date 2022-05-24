LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, is producing a staged reading of Paul Rudnick’s comedy "I Hate Hamlet" as part of the 2022 Mill Series sponsored by Taylor Community.
Performances are at the Belknap Mill on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m.; discussions with the audience and special guests will take place following each performance. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check at the door or online at belknapmill.org.
Rudnick’s play is about Andrew Rally, a Hollywood actor invited to New York to play the lead in Shakespeare in the Park’s summer production of the Bard’s greatest work. The only problem — he hates Hamlet.
For more details on Powerhouse and all the programs at the Belknap Mill, visit www.belknapmill.org or email powerhouse@belknapmill.org.
