LACONIA — The St. Vincent de Paul Society is seeking additional volunteers for its many projects.
The Thrift Store, which is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., is looking for cashiers and general office help.
The Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12-2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Families may come once a month to pick up food supplies to help stretch their budgets. Volunteers are needed to work on Wednesday
evenings from 6-8 p.m. and for donation pick-ups at local grocery stores Monday thru Saturday.
The Children’s Foundation is preparing for Project Pencil. Backpacks are filled with school supplies and distributed to the local schools and childcare centers during the second and third weeks of August. Families may call the
local schools to see when they can drop by and pick up an age appropriate backpack.
The Financial Assistance team is another important piece of the St Vincent de Paul Society. Financial teams of two meet with individuals to help assess their needs and determine where financial help is needed. Volunteers are also needed to assist these families.
Please stop by the Thrift Store, ask to speak to the store manager to fill out an application and state what position you are interested in.
For more information, stop by the Thrift Store or call 603-524-5470.
