CONCORD —St. Paul’s School has pledged $125,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire in support of scholarships and programs over the next five years, starting with a $25,000 gift this year.
“St. Paul’s School has been a strong partner for most of our 70-year history, and their support going forward will help a new generation of kids access mentors and life-changing opportunities at the club,” said Executive Director Christopher Emond. “We are grateful for their generous investment in our work.”
St. Paul’s gift will provide scholarships to at-risk youths, allowing them to attend summer camp. It also will help the club provide a safe place to belong, with caring mentors and enrichment opportunities throughout the school year.
