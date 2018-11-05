The fair's theme, Christmas in the Village, highlights venues including craft shops, vendors, a children's playground, a bakery, a bistro, and over 100 items in the silent auction, as well as over forty themed baskets in the penny sale.
The Village Bistro has created a menu that features intense mac & cheese, three-bean chili, eggplant parmesan, corn chowder, salad and fresh rolls for dinner on Friday; and french toast casserole, bacon, quiche, Phyllis’s maple rolls and Jo’s rhubarb coffee cake, traditional New England fish chowder, turkey pie, and intense mac & cheese for Saturday brunch. Meals are also available for take-out.
Dessert is available all day at the Village Bakery. The Village Jewelry Shop and Village Craft Shop feature hundreds of crafts created by the St. Joseph Crafters. The St. Joseph Choir will be caroling in the village on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Santa arrives at the children’s playground at 5 p.m. on Friday, where children can create crafts, and get their faces painted.
Finally, the Village Center is host to the penny sale and silent auction. Themed baskets, gift certificates, and gift items are available for bid, and there will be raffles, including a cash raffle, and a lottery tree.
For more information, visit www.stjosephbelmont.org, including a list of the donated items. Proceeds of the fair are used to support parish programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.