ALTON —Congressional District 1 Candidate Maura Sullivan will speak at the June 4 meeting of the Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton. All local Democrats and left-leaning Independents are invited to attend this continuing series of meetings focusing on November’s mid-term elections. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Alton Senior Community Center, 7 Pearson Road. Attendees are encouraged to come for socializing and potluck any time between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m.
Maura is a former Captain in the Marines and an Iraq Veteran. After graduate school, she served in the Obama administration as Assistant Secretary in the Department of Veteran Affairs. She continues to work on rebuilding veterans’ access to quality medical care, on gender integration in the Navy and Marine Corps, and family, mental health and LGBT policy reforms in the Defense Department.
The guest speaker will be followed by actions items and community organizing. For more information, email starryheather@hotmail.com or visit the “Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton Democrats” Facebook page.
