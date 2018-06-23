GILFORD — New Hampshire First Congressional District Candidate Chris Pappas will address a meeting of the Gilford/Meredith Democratic Committee on Tuesday, June 26, at the Kitchen Cravings Restaurant, 15 Airport Road in Gilford. The meeting will begin with a pot luck at 5:30 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. with remarks and Q&A from candidate Pappas, as well as the Democratic candidates for the New Hampshire House of Representatives Dorothy Piquado, Rosemary Uicker and Steve McBrian.
Johnna Davis of Gilford and Lynn Thomas of Meredith, who are their respective town Democratic Party chairs, said they believe voters may not be aware that Gilford and Meredith act as one voting district when it comes to electing representatives to the New Hampshire House of Representatives who are also our County Delegation. Voting procedures will be explained at the meeting.
Davis and Thomas said that the Democratic Party candidates offer a clear choice on matters of local concern for everyone including Medicare for all, strong public education, gun safety and control, stopping the opioid and other addiction problems, environmental protection, putting an end to voting restrictions, and support of Gunstock and other critical Belknap County services. They added that many people who have maintained Independent status when it comes to voting registration are deciding early that it is important to become involved in this year’s election process.
