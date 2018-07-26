GILFORD — About 10,000 audience members and more than 80 artists and speakers are expected to attend SoulFest 2018 August 2-4 at Gunstock Mountain Resort. SoulFest is billed as New England’s premier Christian music festival.
Grammy-Award Winning Christian artists who will be performing include TobyMac and For King & Country, along with GMA-Dove Winning artist and 2017 Billboard Music Award Nominee Skillet. Crowder, Colton Dixon, Jordan Feliz, Matt Maher, and Zach Williams will be joining the 2018 lineup, along with
many more artists and speakers to be announced leading up to the festival.
“True Love” and the festival tagline, "Music, Love & Action," will be the framework for regional and international speakers to address topics within the realm of the arts and modern culture, also addressing social injustices, such as human trafficking, world hunger and global poverty. Festival co-founder Dan Russell comments that, “being transformed by unconditional love will most certainly increase our capacity to help those in need and our lives will then be as they are intended: abundant, full, radiating and reflecting this life transforming love.”
To preview the full artist lineup, event schedule, or to purchase SoulFest tickets and upgrades, visit www.TheSoulFest.com. Special discounts for this event include group ticket rates and senior and military discounts. Kids ages 10 and under are free with the registration of a Youth Pass. Discount and group ticket deals are available in advance online or by calling New Sound Concerts at 978-346-4577.
