GILFORD — The Cheryl Lynn Walsh Memorial Scholarship was presented at the Gilford High School Senior Awards Night on June 13 to Emily Waite of Gilford, a member of the class of 2019. Emily will attend the University of New Hampshire and major in exercise science
The scholarship is presented annually by the Gilford Rotary Club, and awarded to a student or students who display Cheryl’s character, promise and aspirations. With the presentation of the 31st Annual Cheryl Walsh Scholarship, over $70,000 has been presented to 49 graduating Gilford High School seniors.
The scholarship was first awarded in 1989. Gilford Rotary initially funded the scholarship with seed money which was invested. The earnings of the investment, along with contributions by committee members, family members and friends, resulted in $500-$3,000 grants to recipients over the years.
Annually, recipients receive a silver commemorative bowl, a citation, and the grant at Senior Awards Night in June. In May, a selection committee of board members, friends and past recipients conduct interviews to select the recipients.
The annual Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Gilford’s Old Home Day is one fundraiser that benefits the scholarship. The goal has been to raise and conserve a substantial principal to fund a meaningful grant to recipients each year. The current fund goal is $100,000.
Contributions to the scholarship may be made to The Cheryl Lynn Walsh Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Treasurer, Gilford Rotary, Inc., P.O. Box 7091, Gilford, NH 03247-7091.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.