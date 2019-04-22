MEREDITH — Meredith Bay Colony Club, 21 Upper Mile Point Drive, is hosting a presentation by the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Eric D’Aleo will be coming to MBCC with live animals on Wednesday, April 24 at 3 p.m. in The Bistro. Children of all ages are welcome .
Call 603-279-1500 for reservations.
