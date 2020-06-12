HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will welcome the public back to visit its live animal exhibit trail next week. The center will open to members on June 15-16, and to the public beginning Wednesday, June 17. Hours for 2020 are 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Some exhibits will be closed for the season including the Gordon Children’s Center, interactive playscape, and the raptor and celebrate birds exhibits. The picnic area and pavilion are closed with no food service or water fountains on site. Visitors should bring water or plan to purchase on site.
With exhibit changes, trail admission is reduced to $15 for adults and seniors, and $10 for youth, 3-15. Children two and under, and members are admitted free. To minimize contact between guests and staff, vouchers and coupons will not be accepted during this time. The Museums for All program will continue to allow EBT card holders $3 admission for up to four people with reservations made by phone at 603-968-7194, ext. 7. Reciprocal admission and library passes will also be honored by making reservations by phone.
The science center is extending free trail admission to first responders and medical workers. Call to register for a trail time. Guests will be asked to show employee identification upon arrival.
Visitors and members will reserve tickets for specific time slots in advance by visiting nhnature.org. Tickets will need to be printed for admission, or shown on a mobile device.
All guests will complete health screening questions upon arrival. Cleaning and sanitization of exhibits and restrooms will take place throughout the day. Hand sanitizer will be placed at exhibits, and guests over age two are required to wear face masks per CDC guidelines.
Squam Lake Cruises will begin running at reduced capacity on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, for members only, and Wednesday, June 17 for the public.
“The staff and the animals will be happy to see everyone. In order to keep our guests, staff, and animals healthy, we will ask our visitors to follow these rules while they are here. If people follow the safety rules we can remain open for everyone to enjoy," said Executive Director Iain MacLeod.
For reopening guidelines and information, visit nhnature.org/reopen.
