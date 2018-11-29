HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has been selected by the readers of "ParentingNH" as Family Favorite Environmental and Educational Center.
The Family Favorite awards recognizes family-friendly businesses, services, and places in almost 50 categories, as chosen by the readers of "ParentingNH" magazine. Categories include Family Restaurant, Pediatrician, Book Store, Indoor Play Place, and Entertainment Venue, among many others.
“We are honored to be recognized by the readers of 'ParentingNH' as the favorite Environmental and Educational Center in New Hampshire,” said Amanda Gillen, marketing manager of Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. “This recognition helps us further natural science education to the broader public.”
Family Favorite Award online voting took place from July 1 through Aug. 15. The complete results of the reader’s poll appears in the November 2018 issue of "ParentingNH."
Learn more about Squam Lakes Natural Science Center by visiting nhnature.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.