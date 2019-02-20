MOULTONBOROUGH — The Squam Lakes Association will lead a hike to the Red Hill Fire Tower on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving participants an opportunity to learn about land use history in the Squam Lakes Region and the state of New Hampshire.
Participants will meet at the Teedie trail on Bean Road.
Hikers will learn about the origin and development of fire towers in New Hampshire and how they have changed through time. Participants also will gain an understanding of the importance of sustainable land use, gather ideas of how to be stewards of the land, and learn about other fire towers that are open to visits.
Participants should bring layers of warm clothing, food, water, and micro spikes/snowshoes, depending on the weather.
For more information and to sign up, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
The hike is among the Adventure Ecology programs the Squam Lakes Association provides throughout the year. The programs are free to the public and cover a variety of nature- and conservation-related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps members.
