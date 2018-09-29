HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host the 6th Annual Squam Ridge Race on Sunday, Sept. 30. The 12.2-mile race goes through the Squam Range, crossing three summits. Proceeds from the race go directly to maintaining trails around the Squam Watershed.
“As visitation increases in the Squam Range every year, so does the wear and tear on the trails,” said SLA Director of Operations, Brett Durham.
Registration is $85 at the race. This race has over 3,000 feet of elevation gain and is mostly single track trails. There is also a four mile race to the top of Mount Livermore and back. The event will include prize drawings, food and beverages. Hand-made medals will go to the top finishers in their division and prizes to the top finishers overall.
The Squam Lakes Association is also looking for volunteer cooks, time keepers, photographers, and to staff aid stations. Visit www.squamlakes.org or call Community Engagement Coordinator Melissa Leszek at 603-968-7336 x 11 for more information about volunteering.
Ridge Race sponsors include Burleigh Land L.P., O'Neill Orthopedics, Rockywold Deephaven Camps, Meredith Village Savings, Grappone Automotive, Squam River Landing, Sippican Partners, Inn on Golden Pond, Waterville Valley Resort, Rumney Animal Hospital, Asquam Marina, Sheehan Phinney Bass and Green, Riveredge Marina, Squam Lake Marketplace, New England Printwear, HPM Insurance, Runner's Alley, Cottage Place on Squam, Six Burner Bistro, New World Auto, MegaPrint, Melcher & Prescott Insurance, Peabody and Smith Realty, E & S Insurance, Village Ski & Sport, Keller Williams Realty, Meredith Savings Bank, Michelle Eastman Realty, KTM Auto, Rough & Tumble, Mobile Marine, Squam Boat Livery, Rumney Common Cafe and Tavern, R.S. Eastman Property Management, and Biederman's Deli.
There have been dozens of donations for raffle prizes, and more are needed. Contact Pam Smith at 603-968-7336.
The event will be start and finish at Burleigh Farm Road, off Route 113, where parking will be available. The event space is made possible by the Webster Family, Webster Land Corp, and Burleigh Land Limited Partnership. Registration and bib pick-up opens at 7:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. This event is limited to the first 200 registrants.
For more information about The Squam Lakes Association, call 603-968-7336, or email info@squamlakes.org.
