HOLDERNESS — Everyone is invited to attend Squam Lakes Association’s Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The SLA headquarters will offer an opportunity to connect with staff, volunteers, members, and community members.
The Holiday Open House is also a chance to meet SLA's new team of Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps members. The LRCC AmeriCorps program is newly established, and modeled after the Squam Lakes Association’s conservation summer internship program. Over the past two years, SLA staff secured a federal volunteerism program, and the crew of AmeriCorps members will be involved throughout the Squam Watershed during the entire year. The LRCC AmeriCorps program began Nov. 1.
For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-986-7336.
