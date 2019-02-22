HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will offer a long-exposure light-painting and water-movement workshop on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m., led by Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Sydney Kahl.
Kahl has many years of personal experience with outdoor photography and is eager to share her knowledge. A camera is not required, but those who bring one can learn about or practice long-exposure photography. Bring a flashlight or another type of light, and draw in the night sky as participants take long-exposure pictures to capture the movement.
If the lake is icy, participants will be able to ice skate to draw with light, and the group also will play with steel wool photography, "freezing" water thrown into the air, and trying other creative ideas.
Even those without a background in photography, or who do not wish to take pictures, are welcome to attend and help the group to capture fun images. At the end of the program, attendees will look at the captured photographs.
Kahl will email the images to participants after the workshop, to share with family and friends. The Squam Lakes Association also will post some of the images on its Instagram and Facebook page.
The program will take place at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters at 534 US Route 3, Holderness. Participants are encouraged to bundle up for cold weather, as the group will be outside as the sun sets. Bring hand warmers, toe warmers, a hot drink, plenty of layers, or anything else to keep warm. Participants also should bring headlamps, flashlights, an insulated thermos or vessel for water, micro spikes, and/or ice skates.
For more information, and to register for the program, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.