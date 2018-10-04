HOLDERNESS — On Saturday, Oct. 13, the Squam Lakes Association will host their annual Fall Work Day at their headquarters from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Squam Lakes Association's community stewards are volunteers who help protect the watershed. These volunteers are led by members of the Lakes Region Conservation Corps program who train and educate the community in watershed stewardship.
“This will be a fun-filled day working together alongside SLA staff, our LRCC AmeriCorps members, and other folks in the community who all really care about the protection of Squam,” said SLA Community Engagement Coordinator Melissa Leszek. "It is also a wonderful time of the year to experience the fall colors of the watershed, and get one last peak of the lake before the leaves drop."
The day will commence at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, hot apple cider and donuts, and lunch will be served at mid-day for all volunteers. Volunteers going out on the lake will take lunch with them. Volunteer projects include dock removal, trail maintenance, yard work, campsite cleanup, swim-line removal, and SLA campus clean-up. Volunteers can also help with the annual appeal mailing indoors.
Visit www.squamlakes.org or call Melissa Leszek at 603-968-7336, ext. 11 for more information about volunteering for this event.
