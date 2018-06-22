HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association kicks off the summer season today with a number of special activities, including kayaking, canoeing, rock climbing, terrestrial invasive training and removal, “Leave No Trace” instruction, and s’mores around the bonfire.
Interpretive stations as set up around the SLA campus to highlight the conservation work that goes into protecting the watershed. Those who visit every station will receive an SLA sticker. Year-round and seasonal staff will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have about the education, conservation, recreation, and volunteer programs. It also provides an opportunity for families signed up for or interested in the SLA summer camps to meet the counselors and learn more about the summer youth programs.
The free event takes place at the SLA Resource Center at 534 Route 3 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, from 10 a.m. to noon, the association will demonstrate the ways scientists assess aquatic systems and identify different microorganisms that exist in lakes and streams.
Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Erin Shilling will begin the program, for those 12 and older, by talking about the kinds of organisms that live in freshwater, which provides a way to determine how “healthy” the streams and lakes are.
Participants will collect water samples from Piper Cove and spend time looking at those under a microscope to see what can be found. Shilling will have a few water samples from other lakes and streams for comparison.
For more information, or to sign up for the program, visit squamlakes.org or 603-968-7336. Participants must register for this event online.
