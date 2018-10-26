CENTER HARBOR — Squam Lakes Artisans will mark Veteran’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 11 with a special remembrance at 2 p.m. The remembrance will include a reading of ‘The Wall Within,’ a poem by Captain Steve Mason, and the exhibit of a sculpture by member artisan Fred Robinson titled ‘The Face Behind My Wall.’
“If you and I were men of common conscience we might agree on a collective dedication to Walls Within. As for me they could all read: This wall is dedicated to mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, wives, husbands, sons, daughters, lovers, friends and most of all dreams of the men and women who risked it all in Vietnam.” Mason, who penned these lines, died of complications from exposure to Agent Orange.
Mason’s work will be narrated by Robinson, a veteran of the U.S. Army, who served as an infantryman in Vietnam in 1971 and 1972. His sculpture, displayed for the first time during the exhibit, was inspired by Mason’s poem, read at the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. Robinson will also be demonstrating his sculpture techniques, using found materials, throughout the afternoon.
Squam Lakes Artisans is a cooperative of New Hampshire artisans including photographers, painters, potters, and fiber, glass and jewelry artisans who sell directly to the public. The cooperative, in its thirteen year, is in a new location at 23 Main St. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call 603-253-9595, visit www.squamlakesartisans.com or find them on Facebook: Squam Lakes Artisans Gallery.
