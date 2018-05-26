CENTER HARBOR — Center Harbor is the new location for Squam Lakes Artisans. The gallery is at 23 Main Street, opposite the town docks and neighbor to Yikes! American Craft Gallery. This marks the thirteenth season for the artisan cooperative, all juried artists and craftsmen from central New Hampshire.
Visitors will find a diverse range of quality art work including landscape photography; watercolor and oil paintings; digital painted prints and other wall art. Handcrafted items include a creative array of Shaker boxes and other woodenware; greeting cards; seasonal ornaments; knitted and quilted textiles; wood and bone sculptures; decorative and functional pottery; stained and fused glass; and beaded, glass, and resin jewelry.
Among those joining the cooperative are glass artisan Melissa Antul, clay artisan Bea Horrobin, resin artisan Margaret Donnelly, and painter Amy Surman. Nancy Lane will be showing both her paintings and earrings incorporating her talents as a watercolorist. Fred Robinson will be exhibiting his wood sculptures and unique pieces of furniture. Some of the local favorites who moved to the new gallery include Penny Burke of New Hampton, Stephanie Demme of Center Harbor, Marian Federspiel of Meredith, Sue George of Holderness, Eliza Leadbeater of Gilford, Michael Moon of Sanbornton, and Plymouth artisans Irene Moracco and Sue Tucker.
The gallery is now open throughout the year. Gallery hours for 2018 are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Squam Lakes Artisans continues to jury new artists and craftsmen. For more information about the gallery or jurying, call 603-253-9525, email squamlakesartisans@metrocast.net or visit www.squamlakesartisans.com or the Squam Lakes Artisans' Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.