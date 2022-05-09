BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol Sustainability Committee is hosting a Spring Fair, Saturday, May 21 (rain date May 22) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kelley Park in downtown Bristol. The event is free and open to the public. There will be information booths on clean energy, recycling, natural gardening tips, rethinking plastic, beekeeping, herbal products, learn how to to make your own shopping bags and much more.
There will be lots of fun activities for kids including story time, hands on projects, and artwork from our elementary school classrooms and music for everyone.
