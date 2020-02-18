CENTER HARBOR — With spring a month away, Interlakes Community Caregivers is planning their Spring Fling fundraiser for Saturday, March 28, at The Mug on Route 3, 4-6 p.m. Guests will enjoy a wine tasting and appetizers. Guests will have a chance to win a door prize, and themed gift baskets are available through a raffle.
Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, mail a check made out to Interlakes Community Caregivers to P.O. Box 78, Center Harbor, NH 03226, with tickets in the memo line. For more information, contact Ann Sprague at 603-253-9275, ext. 4, or Director.Caregivers@gmail.com, or visit InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.
