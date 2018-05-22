GILFORD — The Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association will host its annual spring fishing derby Sunday, June 3, at the pond at Gunstock Mountain Resort from 9 a.m. to noon.
Preregistration is not required. The derby is free for all children under 16 years of age. Food and beverages as well as bait are provided free of charge by the Sportsmen’s Club, Bank of New Hampshire, and Martel’s Bait and Sport Laconia. The Marine Patrol will be in attendance with a patrol boat and will answer any and all questions regarding boating. Special trophies will be awarded for first, second, and third place finishers. All participants will receive a gift compliments of the club.
