Participants in Rockin' Bezel-Set Stone Pendant class at Makers Mill, led by Deb Ryan. April’s lineup of classes includes opportunities in the fiber arts studio, woodshop, metalsmithing, fine arts, and digital design and fabrication studio. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill):
WOLFEBORO — Spring is here, and with it a bouquet of new classes and old favorites from Makers Mill. April's events include offerings from the fine arts, fiber craft, jewelry, and computer shops. Complete a useful project in a single day, learn foundational skills to begin a new craft, or dive deeper into techniques for an existing passion. The full list of events and details can be found at makersmill.org/events.
Saturdays April 1-29, from 1 to 3 p.m.: Pastels: Let's Get Started with Polly Cain — Polly will demonstrate the techniques of underpainting, blending reflections in water, choosing a subject from your photos, transferring your photo to sandpaper, and framing your completed painting in this five-week class for students with some experience with pastels.
Thursday, April 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.: Macrame Keychain with Diane Cooney — Make a wristlet keychain while learning the basic macrame square knot and variations.
Thursdays, April 6-27, from 7 to 9 p.m.: Intro to sketchup with Jim Clark — Bring a project idea and carry it through to a buildable design during this four-week introduction that will drastically flatten the steep learning curve for this powerful 3D design tool.
Wednesdays, April 12-26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Make a box cushion with Jeanne Flanagan — Plan and create a box cushion to fit your patio furniture or renew your couch over three evening classes. In the process you will practice measuring, adding a zipper, making welting, and finishing your work. Basic sewing machine skills recommended.
Friday, April 14, from noon to 3 p.m.: Sewing 101 with Cindy Durkee — Make your own grocery bag and learn how to use a sewing machine, rotary cutter, make seams and hems, and go home with a bag complete with handles for your next grocery store visit. This class includes a tool safety assessment on the Janome 1000.
Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.: Sterling pendant or earrings with Deborah Ryan — Create a customized sterling pendant or pair of earrings with metal stamps or hammer patterns. This class is suitable for beginners.
Sunday, April 16 or Wednesday, April 2,6 from 1 to 4 p.m.: Making Stacking Rings with Deborah Ryan — Make and texture 2-4 stacking rings and learn to use a jeweler's saw and acetylene torch. This one-day class is available twice this month.
Tuesday, April 25, from 9 to 11 a.m.: Hand stitch a stuffie (Youth Program) with Alison Hayford — Children 6-12 can bring a creative idea and turn it into a one of a kind stuffie while learning simple hand sewing and design.
Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon: Bound birdhouse book with Cindy Durkee — Make a die cut bound book in a spring birdhouse design. The 10-page book is perfect for photos, quotes, and memories. Learn to use the binder and and get safety certified on the Accucut machine.
Sunday, April 30, 1-5 p.m. — Repair Cafe. This is the first of a monthly event where Makers Mill will have volunteers on hand to help fix and repair everyday items including clothing, electronics, bikes, small furniture, mechanical items, and more. Save the date and be on the lookout for an announcement coming soon with further details.
Makers Mill has a growing list of recurring events including Building Tours on Friday mornings and the first Saturday of every month, Career Coaching on Tuesdays, a monthly Fiber Mingle, and Shop Support Hours available to help members with personalized projects and skills.
Learn more about this new creative community space at www.makersmill.org, or better yet, attend one of the free public tours offered each Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and on the first Saturday of the month at the same time. For more information, call the office at 603-569-1500 to speak with Carol Holyoake or Josh Arnold, or email info@makersmill.org. Makers Mill is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization (formerly known as G.A.L.A.).
