LACONIA — Kids can stay happy, occupied, and exploring outdoors during February break at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center.
WildQuest Winter Vacation Camp meets during New Hampshire school vacation week, Feb. 24-28, and there are a few spots still available for curious six to 12-year-olds. With a focus on the natural world and plenty of outdoor fun, WildQuest Camps are a good match for inquisitive, young explorers.
Camp sessions are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with extended care available 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Registration is for a full week, with limited by-the-day spots available.
“WildQuest camp instructors can’t wait to share their enthusiasm for science, nature, and the outdoor world with campers,” WildQuest Camp Director Jacob Newcomb said. “The winter season gives us a chance to take part in unique activities like snowshoe adventures, frozen pond explorations, sledding, maple sugaring activities, and campfires, complete with s’mores.”
For details about WildQuest Camp, Prescott Farm member discounts and scholarship opportunities, visit prescottfarm.org, or call 603-366-5695.
