MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program and the Meredith Merchants Group are sponsoring a Spooktacular Scarecrow Contest in Meredith during the month of October. 26 funny, scary, business-related and history themed scarecrows will populate the town. DeTolla Dental is the continuing sponsor of the GMP Scarecrow Contest.
All the locations of the scarecrows are listed in an October Guide. Families can use the guide to visit and then vote for their favorite scarecrow. A ballot box will be on the porch of the Hermit Woods Winery at 72 Main St. By voting participants will have a chance to win the “Cauldron of Goodies” filled with gift certificates from 24 Main St. Café & Creperie, Hermit Woods Winery, Innisfree Bookshop, Lake Effect, Overhead Door Options Inc., The Whole Living Center, plus a doll from Annalee Dolls and a pin from the Meredith Historical Society.
The Spooktacular Guide listing all the scarecrows can be picked up at the following participating businesses: 48 Main Café & Creperie, Annalee Dolls, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Berkshire Hathaway Verani Realty, Church Landing at Mill Falls, Crack the Code Escape Room Games, Frog Rock Tavern, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Grooming by Christi, Hermit Woods Winery, Innisfree Bookshop, Jennifer Stevens Allstate Insurance, Lakeview Tavern, Little Dog Paper Company, Lovering Volvo, Mello Moose Coffee House, Meredith Bay Colony Club, the Meredith Historical Society, the Meredith Public Library, Meredith Village Savings Bank (Route 104 and Route 25), Moulton Farms, Nahamsha Gift, Oglethorpe Fine Arts & Crafts, Overhead Door Options Inc., Picnic Rock Farms, and Sanel-Napa.
For more information, visit the Greater Meredith Program's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheGreaterMeredithProgram.
