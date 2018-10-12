CANTERBURY — On Sunday, Oct. 28, the Canterbury Shaker Village will host a special event— a day for exploring spiritual practices from a variety of beliefs and traditions, and ways to gather, share, and celebrate one's deepest connections.
The event is co-sponsored by Canterbury Shaker Village, the Canterbury United Community Church, the Concord Quaker Meeting, and the Church of the Woods/Kairos Earth.
The day’s activities are free, family-friendly, and run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights of the day include an opening gathering, a joint worship service, a potluck lunch and a closing gathering. Offerings collected during the service will benefit the Canterbury Fund.
Several workshops will offer opportunities to engage one's sense of spirituality through nature, contemplation, song and movement. The first set of workshops, at 9 a.m., are yoga, a Thomas Merton Contemplative Walk, and Songs of the Spirit. Workshops following at 11:15 a.m. are Tai Chi, Reflective Reading and Sharing, Discovering Faith through Shaker Music, Harvesting Seeds of Hope, and Creating Beauty to Heal the Earth.
There will be children’s workshops at both hours led by certified elementary teachers, and children should come prepared to spend time outside.
Register for the event and find more details about the workshops by visiting www.kairosearth.org/church-of-the-woods/upcoming-events/sharing-practices-of-the-spirit
For more information, contact Mark Travis at marktravis57@gmail.com or 603-783-0420.
