LACONIA — The Spirit of Hope and Kindness was founded in 2017 to shine a light on the Lakes Region Children and Youth that lead with love and kindness.
Lakes Region students in grades Kindergarten through 12 are eligible to be nominated. A panel of judges will review nominations in January. Finalists will be invited to a ceremony on April 5, 2020, at the Laconia Country Club. Judges choose finalists based on kindness, service, and nominator’s recommendation.
In the past two years, dozens of children and youth have been honored for their kindness. Each finalist will receive a monetary donation for a kindness project. Students have used the money to clean up walking trails, make food for neighbors suffering from homelessness, buying smoke detectors for those that can’t afford one, and donating to local organizations. These students have started a ripple effect of kindness and love, and inspired others to spread kindness.
To nominate a child or teen, email spirithopekindnessawards@gmail.com.
Past finalists include Parker Ashton and Connor Dunn of Pleasant Street School in Laconia; Harlow Jordan of Gilford Village School; Hannah LaRoche, Emmalyn Varney, Matthew Beaupre, Rowan Jones, Gavin Makley, Alexyah Dethvongsa, Kate Theberge, and Lydia Tucker of Laconia; Eila Petty of Southwick Elementary School; Lydia Pickowicz of Gilmanton Elementary; Drew DelCarli, Ella DelCarli, Natalee Magdziaz, and MacKenzie Roys of Gilford; Tanner McKim and Camryn Drew of Belmont; Emma Davidson of Compass Classical Academy; Nathan Hobby and Luke Stafford of Laconia Middle School; Cassie Carron of Winnisquam; and Jasmine Morrissette of Inter-Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.