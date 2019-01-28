MEREDITH — Nominations for the Second Annual Spirit of Hope and Kindness Awards are now open.
The Spirit of Hope and Kindness Awards were created to celebrate local youth who are making a difference in the lives of others. The awards honor youth between the ages of four and 18 who either live in or attend school in the Lakes Region, and have done something worthy of recognition. Award recipients will be recognized for their various achievements that might include courage overcoming adversity or helping others do the same, displaying exceptional kindness, character and generosity of spirit. Typical nominees are those who volunteer their time in service to their community, display leadership in support of a cause, create a movement or fundraiser to help others, or show exceptional success, ingenuity and creativity in their chosen pursuits to help those in need.
Nominations for students deserving of recognition can be submitted through the group's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/The-Spirit-of-Hope-and-Kindness-585894751762639. The more details, the better. The nomination process ends Feb. 1.
The awards ceremony, scheduled to be held Sunday, April 7 at Church Landing, will be once again emceed by Fred and Amy of Mix 94.1.
For more information, contact spirithopekindness@gmail.com.
