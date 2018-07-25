ASHLAND — As Ashland celebrates its 150th year as a town, the United States Postal Service will join in with a special postmark for those mailing letters on Saturday, July 28.
The event will take place at the L.W. Packard Ballfield, 99 Main St., Ashland, between 4 and 6 p.m.
The free picture postmark bears an image of a local covered bridge. The postal service will apply the postmark on any envelope that has proper postage, making it a first-class souvenir of the day.
The Ashland 150th Celebration Committee requested the special postmark.
“It's a postmark that is more than circles and bars; it is a picture that tells a story,” said Ashland Postmaster Andrea Correia.
People who miss the ballpark event, but wish to obtain the postmark, may submit a mail order request. Pictorial postmarks are available only with the dates indicated, and requests must be postmarked no later than 30 days following the pictorial postmark date.
Customers wishing to obtain a postmark should affix postage for first-class mail to any envelope or postcard, address the envelope or postcard and tuck in the flap. Place the envelope or postcard in a larger envelope and address it to Postmaster, Ashland Post Office, 142 Main St., Ashland, NH 03217-9998.
After applying the pictorial postmark, the postal service will return the items (with or without addresses) under addressed protective cover.
