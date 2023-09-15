Hazardous waste

Special household hazardous wastes event in Tamworth will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8:30 to noon. Bring your household hazardous waste to the K. A. Brett School parking lot, 881 Tamworth Road, NH 113 for drop-off. Visit lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp to see if your community is participating or call 603-279-8171 or 603-279-5341. (Courtesy photo) 

TAMSWORTH — Over the summer people in 24 Lakes Region communities had the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous wastes from their homes at seven different collection sites around the region. Nearly 1,400 households took advantage of this opportunity, dropping off more than 55,000 pounds (27.5 tons) of household hazardous wastes.

The Lakes Region Planning Commission has arranged to hold a special HHW Collection event in Tamworth this fall on Saturday, Oct. 7. Residents and residential taxpayers in the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s 24 participating communities will be able to drop off up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of HHW. No fee will be charged for this.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.