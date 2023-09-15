Special household hazardous wastes event in Tamworth will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8:30 to noon. Bring your household hazardous waste to the K. A. Brett School parking lot, 881 Tamworth Road, NH 113 for drop-off. Visit lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp to see if your community is participating or call 603-279-8171 or 603-279-5341. (Courtesy photo)
TAMSWORTH — Over the summer people in 24 Lakes Region communities had the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous wastes from their homes at seven different collection sites around the region. Nearly 1,400 households took advantage of this opportunity, dropping off more than 55,000 pounds (27.5 tons) of household hazardous wastes.
The Lakes Region Planning Commission has arranged to hold a special HHW Collection event in Tamworth this fall on Saturday, Oct. 7. Residents and residential taxpayers in the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s 24 participating communities will be able to drop off up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of HHW. No fee will be charged for this.
Household hazardous products include items such as oil-based paints and stains, lawn and garden chemicals, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, old gas, and automotive products. Because these products can have severe impacts on the environment, contaminating our water, soil, air, ecosystems, and bodies, it is important to dispose of these items properly.
Bring your household hazardous waste to the K. A. Brett School parking lot, 881 Tamworth Road, NH 113 for drop-off. The collection will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Remain in your vehicle. All participants will be asked a few survey questions upon arrival.
As a reminder: latex/acrylic paint and alkaline batteries are not considered HHW and will not be accepted. These products can go in with the household trash (dry out the paint before disposal).
This year universal waste products such as fluorescent bulbs, rechargeable batteries, and mercury-containing devices (thermostats, thermometers and switches) will not be accepted at these collections.
Visit the LRPC HHW website lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp to see if your community is participating, learn more information about wastes and alternate methods of disposal. You can also call 603-279-8171 or 603-279-5341.
