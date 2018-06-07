PLYMOUTH — Speare Memorial Hospital is accepting grant applications from organizations with activities and initiatives that address a community health need.
Each year, Speare’s board of directors approves a pool of funds to support the Community Health Grant Program. An appointed committee reviews all grant requests that address a community health need as identified in the Central New Hampshire Health Partnership Community Needs Assessment. Grant amounts will be dependent upon the size of the pool and the number of grant applications awarded.
Applications are available at https://spearehospital.com/grants/ and are due by June 15. Grant requests must be for a minimum of $2,000. No applicant is assured of grant funding for any given year or from one year to the next.
To apply, organizations must be:
- Tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
- Aligned closely with Speare’s primary service area including the towns of Alexandria, Ashland, Bridgewater, Bristol, Campton, Ellsworth, Groton, Hebron, Holderness, Lincoln, Plymouth, Rumney, Thornton, Warren, Waterville Valley, Wentworth and Woodstock.
- Submitting a proposal aimed at helping our communities best achieve optimal health.
The funding period for Speare’s Community Health Grants is October 1, 2018, through September 30, 2019.
