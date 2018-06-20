NORTHFIELD — A series called Foster and Adoption Care Essentials (FACES) will take place on the campus of the Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield, beginning June 25.
Offered by the Granite State College Education and Training Partnership, the series is free to the public. Anyone with an interest in becoming a foster or adoptive parent may pre-register online for one module or for the whole series at http://etp.granite.edu/schedule/faces.
Each module is offered individually as well as part of the series.
Monday’s class will be an orientation session, lasting from 6 to 9 p.m.
The series will continue on Monday, July 9, with Regulations, 6 - 9 p.m.; Monday, July 16: The Developing Child, 6 - 9 p.m.; Monday, July 23: The Effects of Childhood Trauma; 6 - 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 28: Experiencing Grief and Loss, 9 a.m. - noon; Saturday, July 28: Promoting Positive Behavior, 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, July 30: Lifelong Connections, 6 - 9 p.m.
For further information, contact Carol Sanborn at 603-286-8901, ext. 203, or carolsanborn@spauldingyouthcenter.org.
