NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center will host a free foster parent presentation on Saturday, Sept. 21. The presentation, How to Protect Your Kids in a Digital World, is open to foster and adoptive parents. The presentation is in cooperation with Central New Hampshire Foster & Adoptive Parent Support Group.
Bethanee Syversen, executive director of ExPOSE, will present and discuss the realities of what children and teens are exposed to online, including pornography, predatory behavior and human trafficking risks, as well as offer key tips and guidelines for foster parents to help them navigate safely. The event will also include a question and answer session for questions and concerns.
“In today’s day and age, it is crucial for foster parents, family members and educators to learn how to keep children safe in a culture where kids often have immediate access to smart phones, social media and technology," said Dawn Fontaine, recruitment and licensing specialist at Spaulding Youth Center.
How to Protect Your Kids in a Digital World will be held at the Spaulding Youth Center Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This program includes adult content and no childcare will be provided.
To register, email Dawn Fontaine at dfontaine@spauldingyouthcenter.org or Beth Maltzie at bmaltzie@gmail.com by Thursday, Sept. 19.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.SpauldingYouthCenter.org.
For more information about ExPOSE, visit exposeonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.