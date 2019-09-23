NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center will host the Foster and Adoption Care Essentials series beginning Oct. 1. Offered by the Granite State College Education & Training Partnership, the series is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent can pre‐register online for one module or the whole series by visiting cwep.granite.edu.
FACES Fall Series Schedule:
Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Orientation, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Regulations, 5:30‐8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 - The Developing Child, 5:30‐8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - The Effects of Childhood Trauma, 5:30‐8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Experiencing Grief and Loss, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Promoting Positive Behavior, 5:30‐8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Lifelong Connections, 5:30‐8:30 p.m.
For questions or more information, contact Dawn Fontaine at 603‐286‐8901, ext. 285 or dfontaine@spauldingyouthcenter.org.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.SpauldingYouthCenter.org.
