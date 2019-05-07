NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center will hold a series of programs on Foster and Adoption Care Essentials, beginning Thursday, May 9.
Offered by the Granite State College Education & Training Partnership, the series is free to the public.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent may pre-register online for one module or the whole series by visiting etp.granite.edu/schedule/faces.
The schedule opens on Thursday, May 9, with an orientation at 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 16 — Regulations, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23 — The Developing Child, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 30 — The Effects of Childhood Trauma, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 6 — Experiencing Grief & Loss, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 13 — Promoting Positive Behavior, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 20 — Lifelong Connections, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Carol Sanborn at 603-286-8901, ext. 203, or carolsanborn@spauldingyouthcenter.org. For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
