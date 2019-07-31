NORTHFIELD — Two students from Spaulding Youth Center received honorable mentions for their original, creative writing stories in the 2019 NHPBS Kids Writers Contest. Both students received packages from NHPBS, which were formally presented during the center's annual academic award ceremony.
The annual contest is open to children in grades kindergarten through five. Students are asked to write and illustrate an original story and submit for consideration. NHPBS encourages schools, classes, and after-school programs and clubs to participate, as well as children who are homeschooled. Spaulding staff members worked with students’ families to submit original stories written by two students. A third grade student wrote and illustrated an action story titled “Army Fire Rescue.” A fourth-grade student wrote and illustrated a fairy tale titled “One Red Pig.” Both students were awarded with honorable mentions for their submissions.
“Spaulding Youth Center is so proud of the students for their hard work and creativity in writing and illustrating these wonderful original stories,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “Our staff members are always looking for new ways for students to participate in exciting and educational opportunities. The NHPBS Writers Contest provided a wonderful chance for our students to use creative writing to express themselves, explore their imaginations, and strengthen their self-confidence. Both students were overjoyed to receive honorable mentions for their stories, and it is truly inspiring to see them experience personal success.”
To learn more about the NHPBS Writers Contest, visit nhpbs.org/kidswrite/#aboutkidswrite.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
