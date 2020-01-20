NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center had three students compete in the 2019 Special Olympics New Hampshire State Bowling Tournament at Funspot in Laconia.
The Spaulding Youth Center Shooting Stars competed against athletes from teams across the state in candlepin bowling. Two students earned first-place wins and gold medals in their divisions. One student earned a second-place win and silver medal in his division.
The students representing Spaulding were supportive of the other athletes. Students also participate in Special Olympics New Hampshire's State Summer Games and basketball tournaments.
“I am proud of our student athletes and supportive staff that participated in the state bowling tournament,” said Brian Doyle, special education teacher for Spaulding Youth Center. “Special Olympics New Hampshire is an incredible organization that helps our student athletes build self-confidence and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes with hard work and dedication. Through their programs, the residential students on our campus can experience empowerment and community support while creating long-lasting positive memories.”
To learn more about Special Olympics New Hampshire, visit sonh.org.
For more information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit SpauldingYouthCenter.org.
