NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center received a $15,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Daisy Hale Fund. The grant will directly support Spaulding’s equine therapy programs.
Horseback riding and horsemanship serve as a unique form of therapy for Spaulding youth facing behavioral, emotional and physical challenges. Historically, Spaulding students have received programming from both Back in the Saddle Equine Therapy Center and Lakes Region Riding Academy, and Spaulding intends to continue both collaborations.
Lakes Region Riding Academy in Gilford is home to Spaulding’s Healing with Horses program. The program provides residential students the opportunity to experience horseback riding in an intimate, calming setting. Students receive personal lessons from founder Julie Lawrence weekly during a four-week session and learn about the care and maintenance of horses.
Visit nhcf.org to learn more about New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
