NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently held its annual Spaulding Field Day to celebrate another successful end to the traditional school year. Students and staff members enjoyed a beautiful, sunny day filled with exciting outdoor activities, such as an inflatable obstacle course, gaga ball, tug-of-war, water balloon slingshot, sack races, hula hooping, basketball, and slip and slide.
All were invited to wear the purple shirts that were provided to celebrate the center's commitment to incorporate the principles, Be Kind, Stick Together, Have Fun, Connect, and Empower. The field day was a coordinated and harmonized presentation of the campus-wide dedication to holistic, evidence-based, trauma-informed caregiving.
As the event concluded, every child received a participation medal.
Metrocast Foundation made a financial donation specifically for field day, an event it has supported for the past several years.
The following day, students and staff gathered in the community center for the annual Academic Awards Ceremony at which the Spaulding students were recognized for their academic efforts. Trophies recognized Elementary Student of the Year, Middle School Student of the Year, High School Student of the Year, Elementary Most Improved Student of the Year, Middle School Most Improved Student of the Year, and High School Most Improved Student of the Year.
The Spaulding staff also received acknowledgement of their outstanding work. Honored were Teacher of the Year Scott Dunlop, Related Service Provider of the Year Rebecca Hemmer, Teaching Associate of the Year, Monique Jenifer, and Support Staff of the Year Michael Schaffnit.
Commemorative medals went to 12 classroom students of the year and 12 most improved classroom students of the year.
Susan C. Ryan, president chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center, said, “Each activity during both events demonstrated the deeply healing concepts of having fun, working together and enjoying a safe environment. Although everyone enjoyed these two days of celebration, the very core of our intensely therapeutic environment was truly embraced by everyone who attended. I could not be prouder of all that the students have achieved in the last year and the staff who strive to make these successes a reality every day, all year long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.