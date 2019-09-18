NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently held its annual Employee Appreciation Day in the community center of its Northfield campus. All Spaulding employees were invited to attend the fun-filled afternoon, with appreciation extended to all departments.
The event included a full luncheon, raffle prizes, and employee gifts to demonstrate appreciation of the hard work and dedication of the organization’s faculty and staff. The event also included recognition of those employees celebrating longevity milestones in 2019 of five years, 10 years, 15 years, 30 years, 35 years, and 45 years. They received a pin and certificate commemorating their achievement as well as a copy of a local newspaper containing a public acknowledgement ad celebrating their accomplishment.
“Spaulding Youth Center is a truly great place to work and serves as a large employer for professionals residing in Merrimack County,” said Lys Miller-Drake, director of Human Relations and Employee Engagement at Spaulding Youth Center. “This event allows us to honor and celebrate our staff, whether they are brand new to the organization or have been here for 45 years.”
Spaulding employs 42 five-year, 30 10-year, 10 20-year, five 30-year, one 40-year, and one 45-year tenured staff members.
